Nine-year-old Nyah Wright flying the Jamaican flag high in Doha, Qatar

For three years in a row, nine-year-old Nyah Wright, the precocious but cute daughter of Jamaican attorney Tanya Burke Wright and pilot Chris Wright, has carried the Jamaican flag at her school's annual International Day in Doha, Qatar.

Last week, Nyah dressed up in her bandana skirt and waving a large black, green and gold flag, was a sight for sore eyes as she glided up the makeshift runway of the American School of Doha, cheered on by representatives of 89 countries.

“It makes me feel proud to know that I can carry the flag of my country and especially when I hear my schoolmates and their parents cheering for me,” said Nyah.

Nyah, who's in grade 4 at the highly regarded American School of Doha, also participated in other activities in the week-long celebrations around International Day which was held March 21, 2022.

Proud mom Tanya told the Jamaica Observer that the fabric for Nyah's skirt was purchased at Pablo's in Kingston and flown to Qatar. The skirt was made there by Safvan at Regent Style Tailors.

An active nine-year-old, Nyah loves swimming, playing basketball and soccer. She is currently learning to play the piano and recorder.