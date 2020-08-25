Nintendo releasing upgraded version of its Switch game console in early 2021,Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|
Here’s some good news for gamers everywhere.
Nintendo is planning on releasing an upgraded version of the Switch game console early next year.
According to Economic Daily News , rumours of the hardware upgrade to the Japanese firm’s popular hybrid console have originated from supply chain sources.
The release of the hardware upgrade would be accompanied by a series of new game releases, both from Nintendo and its partners, Bloomberg News reported. \
The hardware update will reportedly include additional computing power and 4K high-definition graphics, unnamed sources told Bloomberg News.
The upgraded games will target both the casual and ‘hardcore’ gamer demographics.
It would be the first major overhaul to the console’s specs since it was first put on the commercial market back in early 2017.
