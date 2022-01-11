NIR strengthens

THE latest data from the Bank of Jamaica show the country's reserve position continues to improve.

At the end of December, the net international reserves stood at US$3.99 billion. That was US$103.7 million more than the sum at the end of November.

With that, the country can pay for 33.5 weeks of goods and services imports.

Also of note is that the amount owing to the International Monetary Fund has declined.

At the end of December, funds owing to the IMF amounted to US$832 million. That was US$21.63 million less than at the end of November.