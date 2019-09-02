NMIA cancels flights as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida

NMIA cancels flights as Hurricane Dorian threatens FloridaMonday, September 02, 2019
|
NMIA Airports Limited has advised that a number of flights to and from Fort Lauderdale in Florida have been cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian.
NMIA Airports said in a statement Monday afternoon (Sept 2) that it has noted its impact on countries within the region as well as its projected path to destinations served by the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA). It further advised passengers booked on cancelled flights to contact their travel agent or airlineâ€™s customer care number for rebooking options.
The affected flights are below.
