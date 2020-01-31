No big thing: NWA not worried about high rises in Corporate Area

Head of communications for the National Works Agency Stephen Shaw said the agency is comfortable with the current level of multi-storey residential developments in the Corporate Area.

He was speaking at a town hall meeting Thursday on the issue concerning highrises in the Corporate Area. The town hall, hosted by the RJR Gleaner, saw panellists from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, the National Water Commission, other state entities and private stakeholders.

“We have been looking at these developments and from the standpoint where they are happening… we do not have an issue with these developments,” Shaw said.

He said the major works that are being carried out across several corridors in Kingston, such as Constant Spring and Hagley Park Roads, are critical to the mushrooming multi-story developments.

One of the panellists—Margaret Jarrett, who is an urban designer and architect—said that while she supports the introduction of the increased density of residential buildings in the city, it must be done carefully, sensitively, and within rules.

Lenworth Kelly from the Incorporated Masterbuilders Association argued that there is a lack of coherent strategy towards developing the city.