No building permits unless plans have access for disabled

No building permits unless plans have access for disabledFriday, March 11, 2022
|
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Montego Bay's acting mayor, Councillor Richard Vernon, has put applicants for building permits on notice that their structures will not be approved by the St James Municipal Corporation unless they are in line with requirements outlined under the Disabilities Act.
“Once you have submitted a plan, we will be perusing it to ensure that you are compliant with what obtains under the Disabilities Act, in particular access to buildings,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
The Disabilities Act was passed in Parliament in October 2014, reaffirmed by both Houses in October 2021 and came into effect on February 14, 2022. The legislation aims to promote and protect the fundamental rights of people with disabilities and prohibits discrimination against them. This will extend towards their access to buildings.
“For… new buildings, I am speaking with the director of planning to see how best we can work out that aspect of it where persons with disabilities can access them,” said Vernon, Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Montego Bay South Division.
“We will be encouraging and sensitising our draftsmen and architects who submit plans to the corporation to consider these things when doing their applications because I don't foresee us granting approval to new applications for buildings without the access. Once the access is possible it must and will be enforced,” he insisted.
While there has been much discussion about accessing commercial structures, Vernon made it clear that residential buildings — especially those that have tenants — will not escape scrutiny.
“If a tenant is going to a place and that tenant is disabled, you should create the… conveniences for that person. We all have a responsibility to ensure that we protect the disabled population,” he added.
The Act's main objectives include recognising and accepting the principle that persons with disabilities have the same fundamental rights as any other person; promoting individual dignity, freedom of choice and independence of persons with disabilities; and preventing or prohibiting discrimination against persons with disabilities.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy