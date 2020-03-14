No cash: J’cans urged to use online banking to help fight coronavirus

A local banking executive is encouraging Jamaicans to make

use of online platforms as much as possible to carry out transactions.

He said this will mitigate local transmission of the coronavirus/(COVID-2019) through the use of cash.

Ricardo Dystant, chief of channels at Jamaica National Bank, is urging Jamaicans to stay safe by taking all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families in light of news that Jamaica now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Several of the transactions customers do in-branch can be accomplished online, such as bill payments, funds and wire transfers, mortgage payments, credit card payments and several other transactions, including phone top-up, as well as paying employees,” he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), earlier this week, advised persons to wash their hands after handling cash and avoid touching their faces, pointing out that the coronavirus can remain on paper for several days.

On Friday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared all of Jamaica a disaster area and announced that the community of Bull Bay, where the first case of the virus was confirmed, is now under quarantine.