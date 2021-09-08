No charge for tourism workers to get vaccination

THERE is no charge to tourism workers to participate in the Tourism Workers Vaccination Drive, according to Clifton Reader, co-chair of the Tourism Vaccination Task Force.

He was responding to reports in the local news media that the workers were being charged US$9.00 to take the vaccine in a series of blitzes organised by the task force appointed by Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and co- chaired by Reader, who is president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), and managing director of Moon Palace Jamaica and Jennifer Griffith, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism.

Reader said that, “All the administrative costs of hosting Vax Days under the programme, including location set up at hotel and other tourism-allied facilities, were being borne by the larger JHTA member hotels and allied companies.” The blitz targets hotels and guest houses, attractions, airports, cruise ports, craft markets, and ground transport operators

Three Vax Days have already been held – August 30, 2021 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Kingston; Sandals Negril on September 2, 2021, and Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios on September 3, 2021 – and others will continue across the island over the next three months.

Targeting 170,000 tourism workers for vaccination, the task force is working in tandem with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), and various tourism stakeholders, both within the public and private sectors, to streamline and expedite the vaccination of tourism workers.

The vaccination blitzes are being hosted in collaboration with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative and other proposed sites for future vaccination activities.