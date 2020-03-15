No charge: Free to call Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 numbers

Jamaica’s two major telecommunications providers Digicel Jamaica and FLOW have agreed to zero-rate access to all novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers being used by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as of Saturday, March 14.

This agreement was reached during a meeting called energy minister Fayval Williams, at the ministry’s head office in Kingston.

She explained that at this time, zero-rated access to COVID-19 numbers is of critical importance to citizens, as well as visitors to the island who need access to up-to-date and accurate information on the virus.

The telecoms companies assured that they are ready to support the national effort to manage COVID-19 and have activated their business continuity plans with the highest level of priority.

The companies said they will continue to provide zero-rated access to Government websites and have prioritized access to, and repairs and maintenance of, emergency communication services and networks.

The providers also committed to take steps to facilitate students preparing for the Primary Exit Profile ability tests; Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations; and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency examinations.

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology says it is anticipated that with the closure of educational institutions and some corporate enterprises, in the short to medium term, there will be an increase in demand for residential services.