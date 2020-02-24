No coronavirus here — Trinidad authorities

Health authorities late Sunday night denied reports of a confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The South –West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) reiterates that up to the present time, at any of our facilities, including the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), there are no reports of any confirmed case of the coronavirus,” the SWHRA said in a statement.

The statement by the SWHRA followed postings on social media that a 31 –year-old person, who recently returned to Trinidad from Japan, had been experiencing coughing, sore throat, body pains and vomiting.

A letter, supposedly referring to the unidentified person who presented himself at a private institution with flu-like symptoms to the SFGH has also been posted on social media.

In a brief statement, the SWRHA said that it wanted to remind the public “that we are in full control of the situation, as there are adequately trained personnel, equipment and other resources available to, manage medical situations”.

It has promised to “provide regular update” to the public on the health situation in Trinidad and Tobago.

Last weekend, health authorities in Tobago confirmed that security had been provided at the home of a Trinidad and Tobago student, who arrived from China last Friday after threats had been made against the family over fears that the student may be carrying the deadly virus.

Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington was quoted in media reports as saying that she is aware of the threats being made against the unidentified student and that 24-hour security had been provided at her home.