No COVID-19 deaths recorded in Jamaica on Tuesday

While 122

new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jamaica on Tuesday, there were no coronavirus-related

deaths.

The new cases bring Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 4,164. As has been the trend in recent times, most of the new COVID-19 patients are from Kingston and St Andrew. The parish recorded 49 new cases. There were 30 cases in St Catherine while Manchester had 27 cases.

A total of 100 people are now hospitalised with 25 being moderately ill while eight patients are critically ill.

With 17 recoveries recorded on Tuesday, there are now 2,858 active cases.