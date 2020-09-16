No COVID-19 deaths recorded in Jamaica on Tuesday

No COVID-19 deaths recorded in Jamaica on TuesdayWednesday, September 16, 2020
|
While 122
new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jamaica on Tuesday, there were no coronavirus-related
deaths.
The new cases bring Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 4,164. As has been the trend in recent times, most of the new COVID-19 patients are from Kingston and St Andrew. The parish recorded 49 new cases. There were 30 cases in St Catherine while Manchester had 27 cases.
A total of 100 people are now hospitalised with 25 being moderately ill while eight patients are critically ill.
With 17 recoveries recorded on Tuesday, there are now 2,858 active cases.
