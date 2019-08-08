No deal Brexit will hurt the car industry – BMW boss

BMW’s chairman Harald Krueger has warned the U.K.’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson that to pursue a no deal Brexit would cause irreparable harm to the country’s car industry.

“Listen to the economy and listen to the people. He needs to be in a dialogue with business. I would visit Johnson to tell him this,” said Krueger.

Last year the BMW Group sold 2.5 million of its vehicles around the world. Of that number 239,069 units ( BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce) were sold in the U.K. .

The German car maker has made it clear on several occasions that Brexit would negatively impact its operations in the U.K. where it employs 4,500 people in its Cowley plant, to produce the Mini.