No decision taken to quarantine Kgn 20—source

The Ministry of Health has not yet taken a decision as to whether it will quarantine communities in the Kingston 20 as a result of one case of the novel coronavirus being confirmed there.

This is according to a source close to the situation in the Ministry of Health.

Rumours have been rife on social media that the ministry plans to take similar actions as it did for the communities of Seven and Eight Miles Bull Bay following confirmation of the island’s first case of the virus there.

In that first case, the woman returned from the United Kingdom in March. Two cases linked to the woman were also confirmed.

It is reported that the woman in the Kingston 20 area returned from Trinidad carnival recently. The twin-island republic has closed its borders to non-nationals and suspended schools until April.