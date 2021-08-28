No face-to-face classes yet

MINISTER of Education Fayval Williams yesterday announced that high school students will only return to face-to-face classes when their school achieves a 65 per cent vaccination rate or higher. Until then, all schools will begin classes on Monday, September 6, 2021 utilising the modalities that were in operation over the last school year.

Those modalities include online/computer-aided learning, audiovisual (television and radio), and printed learning packages or kits, the minister said in a news release yesterday announcing the plans for the commencement of the new school year.

“The modalities previously established will therefore continue until schools' population data are assessed for the vaccination rate and permission given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for face-to-face,” the minister said, adding that up to yesterday, approximately 28,000 students had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“As our students in the secondary schools continue to be vaccinated to protect themselves against hospitalisation and possible death in the event they contract the COVID-19 virus, we believe it is prudent for our students to get this added layer of protection in order to ensure safe attendance for face-to-face engagement,” she said, adding that the ministry continues to strongly encourage parents to get their children and themselves vaccinated so that everyone can get back to face-to-face classes.

The minister said in the release that an assessment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, will be done during the week of September 20, 2021, and periodically thereafter, to determine the feasible date to begin face to face.

Williams said, too, that the ministry is working to also get children under 12 years old back into the classroom.

“Our objective is to return early childhood/infant and primary school to the face-to-face mode as soon as we are able to. We advise households to be vaccinated in order to get our students 12 years and under back into the face-to-face mode as quickly as possible.

“Administrators, teachers and ancillary staff in the public education sector who will be working in the school environment with our early childhood/infant and primary level children are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. At this time, the vaccine is not available for our children who are less than 12 years old. As such, we have a collective responsibility to ourselves and our children to steadfastly continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols (handwashing and/or sanitisation, social distancing, and wearing of masks), with the added layer of protection afforded from being vaccinated,” the minister said.

Acknowledging that it is customary for students to register, pick up books and packages, and meet teachers during the two weeks leading up to the start of school, she also implored school leaders, teachers and administrators to adhere to the orders as per the Disaster Risk Management Act Order No 9 and have only small groups of students on the school grounds at any one time.

“The activities should happen as quickly as possible to avoid crowding at the school gate and on the school grounds,” Williams said.

“As we continue to battle the global health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 virus, we implore all to get vaccinated, continue to sanitise and/or wash hands, wear masks properly at all times, and practise social distancing. We are fortunate to have a supply of three different brands of the vaccines that are available free of cost to all our citizens 12 years and older. Get vaxed…get face-to-face,” said Williams.