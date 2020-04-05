NO FOOD SHORTAGE: Region reportedly has enough food for everyone during COVID-19 crisis

Twenty five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have expressed their commitment to coordinate the supply of sufficient, safe and nutritious food for the 620 million inhabitants of the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration issued by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and signed by the Ministers and Secretaries of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Food and Rural Development notes that currently, the region’s markets have enough food to ensure supplies.

“Global stocks of major foods are at a good level, and harvests in major producing countries have been good. Eighteen million farmers, fisherfolk, ranchers and fish farmers, men and women, continue to work day by day in our region, so that food is not lacking on our tables. So do workers in agribusiness, transportation, import and export companies, and wholesale and retail markets,” the FAO said.

According to the declaration, unlike previous crises, the food supply has remained stable in the world and in the region. “Therefore, there are no reasons that justify significant increases in international food prices, and we call on all actors in the food system to prevent speculation at this time of emergency.”