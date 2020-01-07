No grade: UTech students irate before start of new semester

Just hours away from starting the 2020 semester, students at the University of Technology (UTech) in St Andrew are taking to social media to voice their frustration at not being able to access their grades.

The tertiary institution began trending on Twitter on Tuesday (Jan 7) as irate students shared screenshots of UTechâ€™s online portal, which remains down. Classes resume on Wednesday (Jan 8).

Utech cya fix dem system?!?! How ppl fi select dem classes ? Kmt aii. Me a tan a me yaad tomorrowâ€” Demon Angel Ÿ§šŸ½â€â™€ï¸ (@Ceemellaaaa) January 7, 2020

*Utech students checking the portal for grades* â€” Ÿ—£wusslakaow (@kedzthooo) pic.twitter.com/JnETx4Eq6WJanuary 7, 2020

All now Utech cya give me my grades and classes start tomorrow Ÿ¥´Ÿ¥´â€” Jesss Ÿ§â€â™€ï¸ (@jessiibaby1) January 7, 2020

Utech is the ghetto â€” AlyanaŸ· (@alyanamcc) pic.twitter.com/h9rHQLmUgnJanuary 7, 2020

Checks by BUZZ to access the domain envision.utech.edu.jm have also failed to connect to the portal.

Repeated attempts to get a comment on the matter from UTech were unsuccessful at the time of publication.