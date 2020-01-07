No grade: UTech students irate before start of new semester

No grade: UTech students irate before start of new semesterTuesday, January 07, 2020
|
Just hours away from starting the 2020 semester, students at the University of Technology (UTech) in St Andrew are taking to social media to voice their frustration at not being able to access their grades.
The tertiary institution began trending on Twitter on Tuesday (Jan 7) as irate students shared screenshots of UTechâ€™s online portal, which remains down. Classes resume on Wednesday (Jan 8).
Checks by BUZZ to access the domain envision.utech.edu.jm have also failed to connect to the portal.
Repeated attempts to get a comment on the matter from UTech were unsuccessful at the time of publication.
