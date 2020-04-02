No homeless among 10 charged for breaching COVID-19 curfew

The police are reporting the arrest of ten people for purported breaches of the nightly curfew imposed by the Government in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The curfew, which began last night, will run nightly from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am and will end on April 8 at 6:00 am.

The ten people were charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No 2) (Amendment) (No 2) Order, 2020. Among those charged is 37-year-old Dayne Mitchell of Penso Street, Kingston who was seen yesterday in a viral social media video stating his refusal to comply with the curfew order.

The others charged are:

—Maurice Dunham of White Hall, Westmoreland,—Cecelia Palmer of Sandy Bay, Hanover,—Okeave McIntosh of Central, Lucea, Hanover,—Shane Thompson of Prosper Road, Lucea, Hanover,—Elvis Jones of Sandy Bay, Hanover,—Ryan Mckoy of Mount Peace, Hanover,—Denton McIntosh of Malcolm Heights, Lucea, Hanover,—Jordane Fletcher of Rejoin, Hanover, and—Elvis Clarke of Kingsvale, Hanover.

The police also said scores of people were warned for prosecution and cooperated, and no homeless individuals were arrested anywhere in the country.