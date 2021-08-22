No injuries reported following take-off incident at airport in Cayman

No injuries reported following take-off incident at airport in CaymanSunday, August 22, 2021
|
No injuries have been reported following an incident on Friday (August 20) at Cayman’s Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac , which forced the evacuation of four passengers from a private jet.
The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which operates the CKIA on Cayman Brac confirmed the aircraft incident.
Reports are that at 11:02 a.m. a private LJ55 Lear Jet, destined for Fort Lauderdale became disabled during take-off when a nose gear tire was blown.
The aircraft was carrying four passengers and two crew.
However it managed to pulled to a stop before take-off, and all persons on board disembarked the aircraft safely.
No injuries were reported.
Runway operations were closed down temporarily while the disabled aircraft was moved safely to the apron.
The runway returned to full operations after the aircraft was removed at 12:48 p.m.
During the time that the disabled aircraft was on the runway, some domestic traffic was delayed.
A recovery flight was approved to enable the operator to bring in another aircraft to take the passengers out and to bring a mechanic to change the tire.
