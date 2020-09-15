No major damage in Bermuda following Hurricane Paulette

As Hurricane

Paulette moves away from Bermuda, there have been no reports of serious injury,

death or any major damage in the island.

Paulette hit Bermuda as a category 2 hurricane on Monday, knocking down power lines and leaving debris on the streets. Luckily, there were no major incidents.

“After a day and night of high winds, driving rain and exceptional waves, we are on the other side of Hurricane Paulette, thankfully without any loss of life, serious personal injury and less damage to property than we might have expected,” Premier David Burt said.

“We have weathered the storm,” he added.

Almost 25,000 customers lost electricity, but the Bermuda Electric Light Company (Belco) has restored power to more than 20,000 customers. As at noon on Tuesday, about 6,000 customers were still without electricity. However, it is expected to return soon.

Following the storm, the Royal Bermuda Regiment soldiers were deployed across the island to assess the damage, clear roads and assist in the general recovery efforts.