No more than 20: Gov’t appeals for public not to exceed crowd limit amid COVID-19 containment measures

Effective today, March 18, funerals and weddings should be limited to close family members and friends and should not exceed 20 persons.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made this announcement on Monday (March 16), during a press conference regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), at Jamaica House.

“Of important note, the Government is also instituting a new requirement for public gatherings. A new restricting Order is being implemented for public gatherings – No gathering in any public space of over 20 persons,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

“We still recommend that you do not gather at all in public places, and if you gather, you maintain the required three to four-foot distance from each other,” he added.

He said Constables are now empowered by law to take action if it is observed that there is a gathering in excess of 20 persons.

“This has particular consequences. It, therefore, means that funerals are subject to this. My advice would be to limit the attendance at funerals as much as possible to close family members,” Mr Holness advised.

“Given the circumstances, I am appealing to you to be considerate of your family members and the general public,” he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the same new rules for funerals are applied to weddings.

“It really pains my heart to say it, but this is what is required in this period of time,” he said.