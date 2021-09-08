No-movement days affected some students, teachers, says Opposition

No-movement days affected some students, teachers, says OppositionWednesday, September 08, 2021
|
OPPOSITION spokesperson on education and training Dr Angela Brown Burke says she is concerned that students and teachers were burdened with additional challenges during the first two days of the new academic year, which fell within the no-movement period.
The three-day no-movement order, starting on Sunday, was mandated by Government to help quell the ballooning novel coronavirus infection rate.In a press statement yesterday she pointed out that some teachers and students were unable to travel to access stable Internet connectivity over the period. She argued that the situation has been made worse by the fact that no clear guidance has been given by the Ministry of Education, leaving teachers, parents, and students to “figure things out on their own”.
Dr Brown Burke said she had received numerous complaints from parents who were worried that their children had not been actively engaged in any formal schooling for almost two years. At the same time, she urged all parents to make every effort to contact their school principals, arguing that ideally “there should be greater coordination and leadership from the ministry, but in its absence, it is even more important for parents to keep abreast of what is happening at their children's schools as they enter this new school year”.
On Monday, president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association Winston Smith said activities on day one of the 2021/22 academic year indicated that teachers and students still faced some major problems with connectivity across the island, but pointed out that there had been improvements in the systems that were implemented to facilitate online classes.
Meanwhile, Brown Burke applauded teachers for showing initiative by creating some semblance of normality for their students. “Many teachers have made valiant attempts to get to know their students, to deal with the children's anxiety about the pandemic, to identify learning needs and prepare individualised learning plans,” she noted.The Opposition spokesperson stressed that teaching and learning will be more effective when teachers, students, and parents work together.
“Now more than ever our students need to be engaged in teaching and learning that inspires. I have every confidence that our teachers can achieve this,” she said.
