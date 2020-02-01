No murders in Bermuda for 2019

Bermuda’s Minister of National Security, Wayne Caines, said there were no murders in the island last year, making it the first time in 20 years that the country has seen such a feat.

He credits the enviable achievement to their “singular focus on implementing programmes to reduce gang violence and anti-social behaviour, as well as the dedicated efforts of the Gang Violence Reduction Team (GVRT), who continue to make positive influences with our at-risk population.”

Caines also informed via a press release that there has been a decrease in violence in the community.

“This is a testament of the hard work of all involved, particularly the Bermuda Police Service. So, I take this opportunity to commend Police Commissioner Stephen Corbishley and the dedicated men and women of the Bermuda Police Service,” he said.

Ten years ago, it was another story for the country as the Security Minister said Bermuda was facing a dire situation with multiple murders a year and rampant gang activity. He said that between 2009 and August 2017, Bermuda recorded 34 murders. With Bermuda’s population of around 66,000 people and with a size of 21 square miles, that is a considerably high statistic.