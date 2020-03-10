No need for panic buying: Holness says Jamaica has adequate supplies

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is imploring Jamaicans not to embark on panic buying.

Speaking at Progressive Grocers’ 20th Anniversary Banquet at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Monday, a day before Jamaica confirmed its first case of COVID-19, Holness said he has been assured by players in the retail industry that there will be an adequate amount of supplies available and that prices will remain stable.

“Many of you would be seeing videos circulating of panic buying and empty shelves. I want to take this opportunity to say to our Jamaican consumers, that there should be no need for panic buying,” he said.

He said that in the current situation where there is a global threat that could disrupt supply chains, retailers and suppliers in the distributive network have a critical role to play in ensuring general stability in the economy.

“It is important that we recognise the critical role that the distributive trade will play in any disruptive crisis that may affect Jamaica, in ensuring that all hotels are stocked and that our consumers can get access to critical supplies,” he noted.

Holness urged stakeholders in the retail industry to ensure that they have embarked on “forward planning” and “pre-positioning” and have put plans in place to have the necessary supplies in reach of the island should the situation escalate.

“I’m certain that we have the suppliers who are thinking in that light to ensure that there is no disruption or minimum disruption in Jamaica as it relates to our supply trade,” he said.