No new street lights in more than 10 years?

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The State-run power supply company is being raked over the coals by a number of councillors in the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) who claim the installation of street lights in their divisions has not kept pace with development. They also say the insufficient lighting issue is providing a haven for criminals.

“With the rise in crime and violence in the parish, some of the little rural areas where they don't have cameras, they don't have nothing at all, they don't have good roads. The only thing they used to have was street lights to make the people feel a little safer, and now these areas are in darkness,” Councillor Cebert McFarlane (People's National Party, Leamington Division) told the Jamaica Observer.

The last time they had new lights installed, the councillors said, was between 10 and 15 years ago. And their frequent pleas to the Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd (JPS) have fallen on deaf ears, the said.

McFarlane said with the development of new infrastructure in the parish over the years, the installation of new street lights is vital.

“The place has changed over the years. Places where you didn't have residents, you have new generations there now and we don't have new street lights. Several housing developments take place and no new street lights for that,” he said, adding that locally elected officials and those they represent are now at their wits' end about how to get the power company to listen to their appeals.

Councillor Danree Delancy (PNP, Bethel Town Division) weighed in on the issue from a purely dollars and cents perspective.

“Property tax collection has increased, and remember that property tax is what is used to finance street lights. The records have also shown that rural residents are more compliant when it comes on to paying their property taxes, but at the same time the major thing for which property tax revenue is used — street lights — they are being denied. Can you imagine, for almost 15 years not one single street lamp has been installed in the parish?” Delancy asked incredulously.

If the company cannot facilitate the installation of new lights at this time they should at least try to repair the current ones, he argued.

“Month after month we have been making reports about street lighting, and whenever people complain to JPS they are telling them, 'Talk to your councillor or talk to parish council.' Some of these residents are not aware that the WMC does not have the authority or the resources to repair street lamps — that rests solely in the hands of JPS. So I am asking JPS, for the umpteenth time, to move with speed to have street lamps repaired,” Delancy insisted.

Councillor Lawton McKenzie (PNP, Grange Hill Division) was also peeved about the absence of JPS representatives from council meetings. A check of the minutes shows there has not been a JPS representative at the WMC monthly meeting for the last six months.

“Residents have serious problems, and we should have a JPS representative at our monthly meetings. There are questions on the road that we cannot answer, and I am hoping that as of next month JPS will be here. We need the [Regional] Manager Mrs Fuller to come. It doesn't make sense they send their junior representatives because when they come, they cannot answer our questions,” McKenzie told the Observer.

Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Bertel Moore said a letter was sent to JPS requesting 20 new street lights for each division. He said the WMC will be sending another letter asking for more street lights and to request that Fuller attend the next meeting.

Efforts to contact JPS's operations manager for the west, Detommie Fuller, were unsuccessful.

