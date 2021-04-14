No official GoFundMe page established for St Vincent relief effort – OECS leaders

According to the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) no official GoFundMe page has been established to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as it struggles to cope with the destruction caused by the erupting La Soufriere volcano.

The revelation comes following an emergency meeting of the sub-regional grouping on Monday (April 12 ), in which a communiqué was issued urging individuals to be aware of arbitrary accounts claiming to support the Vincentian relief efforts.

The OECS shared that the St Vincent government is in the process of establishing an official web platform for the relief effort.

The website is expected to provide real time information including updates and ways the regional community can help.

The La Soufrière volcano began erupting on Monday and has on a continual basis been shooting out ash and debris.

On Tuesday another eruption occurred with the volcano continuing to spew ash and hot gas.