No official GoFundMe page established for St Vincent relief effort – OECS leaders

No official GoFundMe page established for St Vincent relief effort – OECS leadersWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
According to the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) no official GoFundMe page has been established to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as it struggles to cope with the destruction caused by the erupting La Soufriere volcano.
The revelation comes following an emergency meeting of the sub-regional grouping on Monday (April 12 ), in which a communiqué was issued urging individuals to be aware of arbitrary accounts claiming to support the Vincentian relief efforts.
The OECS shared that the St Vincent government is in the process of establishing an official web platform for the relief effort.
The website is expected to provide real time information including updates and ways the regional community can help.
The La Soufrière volcano began erupting on Monday and has on a continual basis been shooting out ash and debris.
On Tuesday another eruption occurred with the volcano continuing to spew ash and hot gas.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy