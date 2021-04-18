No one injured after vessel sinks while carrying relief supplies for St Vincent

No one injured after vessel sinks while carrying relief supplies for St VincentSunday, April 18, 2021
|
Several persons who were aboard a vessel destined for St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) that sank on Saturday (April 17) have been rescued.
The boat was carrying relief supplies from Saint Lucia to assist the people of St Vincent following the eruptions at the La Soufriere volcano.
Reports from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) marine Unit, are that the vessel was returning to St Vincent from Saint Lucia when it sank.
The police say that those aboard reported rougher than anticipated sea conditions that led to the demise of the vessel.
However, the police note that some of the supplies which were displaced during the incident were able to be recovered and were successfully transported to SVG.
The supplies were said to have included bottled water, canned foods, and biscuits.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
