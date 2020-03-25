No one is above the law! New Code of Conduct tabled for anti-corruption agency

No one is above the law! New Code of Conduct tabled for anti-corruption agencyWednesday, March 25, 2020
Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, on Tuesday tabled a Resolution with the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) (Code of Conduct & Disciplinary Procedure) Regulations, 2020 in Parliament.
The Regulations were approved in the House of Representatives by affirmation.
“The establishment of this Code of Conduct is a timely reminder that those involved in law enforcement hold a position of public trust and must operate with the highest degree of integrity, professionalism, and ethical conduct, maintaining the confidentiality and a professional image at all times,” said Chang.
The resolution will be tabled and taken in the Senate on Friday, March 27, 2020, by Minister without Portfolio, Senator Matthew Samuda.
The Regulations are set out in three parts:
Part I: Preliminary
Establishes the scope of application of the Regulations.
Part II: Code of Conduct
Sets out the Code of Conduct. Under the Regulations, all officers must conform to the provisions of the Code of Conduct and will be held accountable for contravention of any provision set out therein.
Part III: Disciplinary Procedure
Establishes actions that constitute misconduct, the disciplinary procedures involved and possible sanctions that can be imposed.
Chang underscored that in recognising the mandate of MOCA to investigate major organised crime and corruption, it is critical that the integrity of the organisation is unblemished.
“It is, therefore, important that clear guidelines for officers are established and enforced,” he added.
Chang thanked Members of Parliament Peter Bunting and Fitz Jackson for their recommendations regarding the Regulations presented. The MOCA Act was passed in 2018 and was established as a specialised law enforcement agency responsible for strategic intelligence, investigations, and operations. Since then, the Agency has secured some 120 arrests and 75 convictions. The Agency is mandated to target organised crime and corruption and to collate the evidence necessary to prosecute serious crimes.
