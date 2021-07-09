No quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers entering Dominica

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — New entry protocols for COVID-19 vaccinated individuals entering Dominica took effect on Wednesday, with Minister for Health Wellness and New Health Investment Dr Irving McIntyre saying they would ease travel, keep people safe and make the Eastern Caribbean island a preferred destination for travel.

Fully vaccinated individuals are now not required to quarantine, once they are medically cleared at the airport.

“With the increase in scientific data available we continue to adjust travel protocols. In all our deliberations and decisions, we have always and will always place the health and safety of the public first. The adjustments made will alleviate some of the inconveniences faced during travel and will improve the travel experience for vaccinated travellers. These new changes in protocols, coupled with our excellent management of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to boost travel to Dominica as one of the most preferred destinations in the region,” Dr McIntyre said.

Individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated if they have completed both doses of an approved COVID-19 two-dose vaccine regime or have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The last dose of the vaccine should have been received more than two weeks prior to travel to Dominica.

People travelling from low-risk countries — Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, and the British Virgin Islands — do not require mandatory quarantine, but instead will receive an antigen test on arrival and then be medically cleared if the test is negative.

Despite not having to undergo quarantine, fully vaccinated travellers must meet certain requirements even before arriving in Dominica. All travellers must: submit a health questionnaire online at least 24 hours prior to arrival in Dominica; upload a negative PCR test result from a swab taken within 24 to 72 hours prior to arrival; upload vaccination certificate; pay for antigen test online which costs 100 dollars; and present to airlines or other travel carriers prior to boarding for travel to Dominica and upon disembarkation in Dominica, a negative PCR test results from swabs taken within 24 to 72 hours prior to arrival and also notification of health clearance to travel.