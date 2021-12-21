No rift between us, say mud-slinging politicians

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Rhoda Crawford and Mario Mitchell, the political adversaries who have been engaged in mud-slinging over the past two weeks, yesterday sought to convince the country that there is no animosity between them.

Addressing yesterday's launch of a Wi-Fi hot spot initiated through the Universal Service Fund in Bombay, Manchester, Crawford, the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) parliamentary representative for Manchester Central, said the exchanges were “passionate”.

“We know how the political climate can get and I want to assure the people of Manchester Central and Jamaica that there is no rift between myself and any of my four councillors. What we have are very passionate exchanges,” said Crawford.

Manchester Central comprises four divisions — Mandeville, Royal Flat, Bellefield, and Knockpatrick, the only division controlled by the JLP.

Speaking at the same function, Mitchell, the People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Bellefield Division, lauded Crawford for getting Internet connectivity in Bombay, pointing out that he had lobbied for the service in 2019.

“I want to commend the madam MP for following through with that and ensuring that the people get the service of Wi-Fi connectivity… We exchanged words recently, but you know it is all in the development of the people,” he said.

Mitchell had accused Crawford of making mischief after she scolded councillors for failing in their responsibility to have roads repaired in the constituency.

However, Crawford has maintained her position on the approach that should be taken to repair roads.

“I am very passionate, because I believe that as elected officials we must be held to the highest account. We are all provided with resources to see to the well-being of the people of this constituency and I maintain that as long as all of us make good use of the resources afforded to us, it will only serve to benefit the people of Manchester Central, and that we will be able to recover at a much faster rate,” she had said.