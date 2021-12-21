No rift between us, say mud-slinging politicians

No rift between us, say mud-slinging politiciansTuesday, December 21, 2021
|
BY KASEY WILLIAMS
|
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Rhoda Crawford and Mario Mitchell, the political adversaries who have been engaged in mud-slinging over the past two weeks, yesterday sought to convince the country that there is no animosity between them.
Addressing yesterday's launch of a Wi-Fi hot spot initiated through the Universal Service Fund in Bombay, Manchester, Crawford, the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) parliamentary representative for Manchester Central, said the exchanges were “passionate”.
“We know how the political climate can get and I want to assure the people of Manchester Central and Jamaica that there is no rift between myself and any of my four councillors. What we have are very passionate exchanges,” said Crawford.
Manchester Central comprises four divisions — Mandeville, Royal Flat, Bellefield, and Knockpatrick, the only division controlled by the JLP.
Speaking at the same function, Mitchell, the People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Bellefield Division, lauded Crawford for getting Internet connectivity in Bombay, pointing out that he had lobbied for the service in 2019.
“I want to commend the madam MP for following through with that and ensuring that the people get the service of Wi-Fi connectivity… We exchanged words recently, but you know it is all in the development of the people,” he said.
Mitchell had accused Crawford of making mischief after she scolded councillors for failing in their responsibility to have roads repaired in the constituency.
However, Crawford has maintained her position on the approach that should be taken to repair roads.
“I am very passionate, because I believe that as elected officials we must be held to the highest account. We are all provided with resources to see to the well-being of the people of this constituency and I maintain that as long as all of us make good use of the resources afforded to us, it will only serve to benefit the people of Manchester Central, and that we will be able to recover at a much faster rate,” she had said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy