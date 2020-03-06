No taxes or duties for Antiguan farmers to import cameras

The Antigua and Barbuda government says it will allow farmers to import cameras without duties and taxes in order to enable them to detect and identify persons who are stealing their crops and livestock.

A statement issued after the weekly Cabinet meeting noted that the head of the Plant Protection Unit and the Director of Agriculture have been coordinating with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to reduce the likelihood of pest importation by visitors or returning residents whenever travel occurs between both countries.

“The USDA will meet the cost of a campaign to encourage greater care by travellers leaving the USA or Antigua for each other’s shores, by aircraft or by ocean-going vessels, who may bring pests or parasites unwittingly in their suitcases or on their bags,” the statement said.

It said that large signs would be erected at the ports or electronic messages conveying the danger of pests to food security and food sovereignty, by pests.