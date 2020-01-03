No TB at Supreme Court, CMS says

Court Management Services (CMS) said there is no link between the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston and the police officers who have reportedly contracted tuberculosis.

In a statement Thursday (Jan 2) the CMS responded to media reports of possible exposure of the Supreme Court to the dreaded airborne bacterial disease.

“The CMS wishes to advise the public that the Supreme Court remains open and matters will proceed as scheduled. As a precautionary measure, the Public Health Inspectors were asked to assess the holding area at the Supreme Court and its surroundings,” the CMS said. It added that health authorities have indicated that there is no risk of anyone contracting TB by being in the Supreme Court building.

The CMS said that as a further precaution, a representative from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department will on Friday conduct a public education session at the Court to educate staff about infectious diseases such as TB, and to answer any questions they may have on the subject matter.

The CMS’ statement came on the heel of the Police Federation disclosing that it is investigating reports that three police officers assigned to the holding area of the Supreme Court had been infected with the disease. One of them is said to be in serious condition.