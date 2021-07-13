No thieves allowed!

PORT MARIA, St Mary — A man caught on camera stealing from a store was among the roughly 150 applicants whose hope of joining the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) did not end well during a recent recruitment drive in this parish.

Others, from the 220 hopefuls who showed up, were eliminated for a variety of reasons including tardiness, being inappropriately dressed, or using social media-style language on the written test. The experience has left Superintendent of Police in charge of St Mary, Bobette Morgan-Simpson doubtful the national target of 3,000 recruits will be met.

“We are in trouble… serious trouble,” said Morgan-Simpson.

Since February., recruitment drives have been held across the country to identify fresh entrants who can take on the job to protect and serve when senior cops such as Morgan-Simpson, who has three and a half years left on the job, retire.

In providing an update on the recruitment drive during the monthly meeting of the St Mary Municipal Corporation, Morgan-Simpson bemoaned applicants' inability to communicate effectively in writing, with many using words and phrases more suitable for informal messages.

“Even though they are told that you cannot use [that style] of writing… they are so accustomed to doing it,” she explained. These applicants automatically fail the essay test,” she added.

Some young women were disqualified because of the way they were dressed. “When they come in dressed liked they are going to a party…. [they can] catch the next train,” said a plain-talking Morgan-Simpson.

There was also little time wasted on those who lack the discipline to be on time. Some showed up at 10:00 am for a 7:30 am appointment, the superintendent noted.

And even after passing the test, there is no guarantee an applicant will take up the post. Some, said Morgan-Simpson, were unwilling to remove tattoos which would be visible while they were in uniform.

As for the man seen stealing on video, Morgan-Simpson's tongue-in-cheek explanation for opting not to allow him entry into the force was that he may choose, once a member of the JCF, to continue stealing.