No visitors for some prisoners in Grenada during coronavirus outbreak

Grenada’s Superintendent of Police, John Mitchell, on Thursday announced that inmates at the Richmond Hill Prison will be not be allowed visits from family and friends nor have will there be church visitation on weekends.

The suspension went into effect on Thursday, March 12, and will be in place for four weeks in the first instance.

Mitchell, who is currently the Commissioner of Prisons, said that the temporary action is part of measures aimed at reducing transmission within the prison population in the event Grenada has a positive confirmation of COVID-19.

“The prison as you know is a confined facility, and we don’t want to expose the inmates to anything that can be avoided,” said Mitchell. “This action is all part of the national preparedness response. At present, we have no suspected case, but we are being proactive to protect the inmates.”