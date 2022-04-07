No way to ditch The Queen by Jamaica's 60th birthday, says Malahoo Forte

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte has labelled calls for Jamaica to ditch The Queen by the time the country celebrates its 6oth year of Independence in August as impractical.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing on Wednesday, Malahoo Forte said the Andrew Holness-led Administration is committed to moving Jamaica to becoming a republic, but argued that there is no way this can be achieved in time for the country's 60th birthday celebrations.

'The constitution sets out its own process for amendments and we cannot deviate from it. The commitment of the prime minister to transition Jamaica away from a constitutional monarchy is one that will be kept,” declared Malahoo Forte.

“I know persons are wondering whether we will have it done it time for the celebration of Jamaica's 60th [but] unfortunately the process set out in the constitution will not permit that timeline to be met,” added Malahoo Forte.

She noted that Jamaica's Constitution is different from that of Barbados, which became the world's newest republic last November when it cut the apron strings which tied it to The Queen.

The minister pointed out that the Constitution of Barbados did not require the people to vote in a referendum to move from a constitutional monarchy while Jamaica's Constitution does.

Malahoo Forte noted that the provisions in the Jamaican Constitution, which would have to be amended, are deeply entrenched with specific rules on how they can be changed.

“The deeply entrenched provisions require a vote of two-thirds majority of members of both Houses [of Parliament] and it also requires a vote of members of the public who are qualified to vote in a general election, that is what we call a referendum.

“But before a Bill, which seeks to amend the … deeply entrenched provisions, can go through, there is the requirement of a three-month period between the date when the Bill is tabled in the House and the commencement of debate,” Malahoo Forte told the media briefing.

She underscored that even if the Bill was tabled now, the debate could not begin before July and it would require another three months after the debate before the Bill could be passed in the House.

“So if you take away nothing else, is to understand that we have to go through a constitutional process to achieve the goal of moving away from a constitutional monarchy to a republic,” declared Malahoo Forte.

Responding to questions from the Jamaica Observer later, Malahoo Forte admitted that drafting instructions had not yet been issued for the legislation to establish Jamaica as a republic and refused to provide any indication as when the Bill might be tabled.

“I have read so many concerns being raised about grand announcements and the failure to meet time lines set. I will be making my presentation [in the Sectoral Debate] on May 11, by that time I will have much to tell you. You can't ask me to be so indisciplined because policy is not decided by a minister on a podium, nor is it decided in a public space,” declared a smiling Malahoo Forte.