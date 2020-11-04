No winner yet as tensions rise in US elections

Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia are among six closely watched states which the outcome of the US presidential election rests.

Despite Democratic candidate Joe Biden inching closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, the contest between him and President Donald Trump is far from over.

Indications are that it may be Thursday before the results of the vote are known in states like Nevada which announced it was taking a hiatus from providing election result updates, noting that results would be presented tomorrow.

Similarly, the key battleground state of Pennsylvania warned it may not have the final tally today.

Even with no definitive results from the states, President Trump has alleged possible voter fraud, noting that he will launch a Supreme Court challenge.

Trump found company for his baseless allegations as former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, which tend to favour Biden over Trump.

“Not a single Republican has been able to look at any one of these mail-in ballots. They can be from Mars as far as we’re concerned, or they could be from the Democratic National Committee,” said Giuliani speaking in New Jersey.

“Joe Biden could have voted 50 times as far as we know what 5000 times about the balance to be from Camden, Philadelphia. Unfortunately, I say this about my own city has a reputation of voter fraud,” he added.

Some Trump supporters have even taken to the streets in protest to voice their concerns about the process, following his declaration that all voting must stop.

Several Trump supporters chanted ‘stop the count’ outside of a centre in Detroit where ballots were being counted.

Early Wednesday, Trump addressed his supporters at a little after 2:00 am expressing confidence of his impending victory.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump told his supporters.