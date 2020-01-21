No word from CMU on auditor general’s report

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) will not be making a public statement on the findings of the Auditor Generalâ€™s report.

The CMU said it knows the public wants answers, but said the report is to be ventilated in Parliament.

The university says it continues to cooperate with the investigative body and Parliament.

The report uncovered a trail of questionable spending, flagrant human-resource breaches, and other violations of government protocol.

The report is expected to be tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.