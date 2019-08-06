Nobel-winning author Toni Morrison dies at 88

Nobel-winning author Toni Morrison dies at 88Tuesday, August 06, 2019
World-renowned American author Toni Morrison died on August 5, 2019. She was 88 years old.
She grew up in Lorain, Ohio and went on to become one of the world’s leading authors. Among her works are the classics Beloved and Songs of Solomon.
On her first novel, The Bluest Eye, she said: “I wrote my first novel because I wanted to read it.”
In 1993, Morrison won the Nobel Prize for literature becoming the first black woman to do so. She has also won the Pulitzer Prize and the PEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction.
On the craft of writing, she once said: “Writing is really a way of thinking – not just feeling but thinking about things that are disparate, unresolved, mysterious, problematic or just sweet.”
When asked how she decided what to write about, she said: “If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”
