Nominations open for CCRP Living Legacy Awards

NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2021 Living Legacy Awards of the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP).

The awards will be presented on a date to be announced in November. These include two awards named for the organisation's late founding directors, Syringa Marshall Burnett – Health, and J Lester Spaulding – Business. This year, two women and two men will be selected to receive four Living Legacy Awards.

The CCRP Living Legacy Award was established in 2012 as part of the nation's Golden Jubilee to honour Jamaicans who have made significant contributions to national development in various fields of endeavour. During the inaugural presentation, 62 Jamaicans from different sectors were specially honoured.

CCRP Board Chair Jean Lowrie-Chin, in announcing the opening of nominations, encouraged members to submit candidates. The awards, she said, “are part of the process of honouring our nation-builders and keeping their contributions in the public consciousness, thereby inspiring others”.

Only valid CCRP members may nominate candidates and members may submit as many nominations as they wish. Nominations are limited to persons aged 60 or older, and will close on July 16, 2021. Details on the nomination criteria as well as nomination forms have been e-mailed to members.

Previous awardees include political commentator and women's rights advocate Beverly Anderson Duncan; legendary radio broadcaster Allan Magnus; philanthropist and “mother” to many underprivileged children, Joy Marilyn “Mamma Joy” Baker; distinguished scientist and Nobel laureate Prof Anthony Chen (all of whom were among the 62 Jamaicans honoured as part of the special Jamaica 50 presentation); theatre and comedy giant Oliver Samuels; Jukie and Edith Chin of Juici Patties; Frankie Campbell of venerable show band Fab 5; playwright and performer Dr Jean Small, and trailblazing businessman Glen Christian.