Noranda not looking at other mining takeovers now — CEO

The chief executive of the company that operates a bauxite mining partnership with the Jamaica Government has said that there are no plans now to acquire other entities in the local sector.

Rather, Mark Hansen wants to concentrate on building Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Company.

Hansen, both a United States and British citizen who seven years ago served as chairman of Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) Ltd, in Hayes, Clarendon, said that rather than focusing on other entities in the bauxite and alumina industry now, some of which are non-functional, the emphasis is to concentrate on the good management and stewardship of Noranda's operations.

“We are very focused on first and foremost being a good operator of the Noranda business, being good partners with the Government of Jamaica. It's my hope that we can execute on that, and then we would be very open to doing more business in Jamaica. There is a positive view on Jamaica as a place to do business, so we are open to doing more in Jamaica,” he said in an exclusive interview with the Jamaica Observer last week.

Hansen, who rose from humble means as a boy born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to head one of the robust mineral-based companies globally, Concord Resources Ltd, insisted in the interview that Jamaica was a good place to do business, and he believes that improving the operations of Noranda would create more returns for the partnership between the Jamaica Government, the main shareholder with 51 per cent, and Concord, which holds onto a 49 per cent stake.

“I said 10 years ago when I first came to Jamaica for business, and I still believe this to be true, that Jamaica has a privileged and unique position in the global bauxite/alumina industry. It's a very significant history if you go back and read some of the books. I used to know Dr Carlton Davis well, he wrote books on the history of alumina and bauxite in Jamaica.

“Jamaica has had a very significant position in North American and atlantic bauxite/alumina industry for a long time. In a market that is always evolving, Jamaica has had a consistent presence in that business and was one of the first important markets.

“That Atlantic business which has been served by Jamalco, by the old Alpart, by Windalco and, of course, Noranda business in shipping bauxite has been a part of that chain. This business has good years and it has bad years. Because of significant competition from others sources in bauxite, and also significant increases in alumina production from China in the last 20 years, there has been a lot of market pressure since 2007/2008 when alumina was very hot, until now. I believe that Jamaica still has a very important resource base that's evolving as the world evolves. If you look at some of the competitors, if you look at how Guinea's bauxite production has increased to unsustainable levels that has been shipped to China; if you look at Brazil, they have also begun to curtail the level of exports.

“China alumina production may have maxed out, as people become concerned about climate and the energy they are using to do that, which is often coal, therefore I believe that competitiveness in a place like Jamaica can actually be levelled up with the rest of the industry again, and you can see an improvement in returns and an improvement in prospects for the business, which I think we have actually started to see since the pandemic,” Hansen said.

Underlining the operating company's obligation to make taxation payments, bauxite levy fees, royalty and others, Hansen underscored that bauxite was a “finite” resource which needs to be managed properly, adding that there were many obstacles in the way of future production and development in the industry.

“The local industry was driven by factors that were out of Jamaica's control. But Jamaica has good assets which can become competitive again, not the least is an excellently trained workforce. I worked with an amazing workforce at Jamalco and now at Noranda. I was also fortunate to work with a number of good and prominent civil servants who were trying to improve the industry at the time. I came to Jamaica and CAP in a very different world than today. The economy was very bad, finance was scarce, so at that time we brought a financing package to the Government that was better than they were getting out of other competing companies at the time. We worked as partners with the People's National Party (PNP) Government at the time and we are working as partners with the Government now to show and to be good and helpful participants.

“The Jamaican workforce is world class in terms of knowing the industry, like the engineers and the other people involved in it. Seeing how sometimes the discussion is around mining, which we can all appreciate is a difficult business, you have to take into account that there are people who are trying to do a good job, and there is a right way to do this and be respectful of the community, respect the boundaries of the Cockpit Country and try to be a thoughtful operator in Jamaica.”

And as a parting shot, Hansen stressed the need to embrace the communities around Noranda's operations in a significant way with projects and programmes that they can benefit vastly from.

A swinging ball bowled to him was that regarding whether or not the game of cricket, which Noranda predecessor company Kaiser Jamaica Bauxite was fully into as sponsor and developer, would be thrown into Noranda's basket of plans.

“I think we have to add cricket to the list of community issues. I will make sure we take a look at it. I grew up in the US, but I still have an interest in cricket,” said Hansen.