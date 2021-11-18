Noranda praises health workers

Noranda praises health workersThursday, November 18, 2021
|
NURSES and other medical staff of the St Ann Health Department were praised on Monday for their dedication and selfless sacrifice in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
The tribute was paid at the second vaccination drive hosted by Noranda at its sports complex in Discovery Bay.
A total of 338 individuals were vaccinated, among them employees, contractors, community residents, and youngsters who were given the Pfizer vaccine.
An earlier vaccination drive saw 304 people inoculated.
Noranda employee committee member Julian Keane said that on both occasions the nurses brought to the club “the famous Jamaican nursing standards of ultimate professionalism, care, and kindness that created a relaxed atmosphere all day”.
Noranda's Vice-President and Country Manager Delroy Dell joined in the commendation to the health teams and thanked them for the contribution to the national vaccination campaign.
And he hailed people who took the jab. “By taking the vaccine you have encouraged others to come forward and increase the vaccination rate among Jamaicans,” said Dell.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy