Noranda praises health workers

NURSES and other medical staff of the St Ann Health Department were praised on Monday for their dedication and selfless sacrifice in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The tribute was paid at the second vaccination drive hosted by Noranda at its sports complex in Discovery Bay.

A total of 338 individuals were vaccinated, among them employees, contractors, community residents, and youngsters who were given the Pfizer vaccine.

An earlier vaccination drive saw 304 people inoculated.

Noranda employee committee member Julian Keane said that on both occasions the nurses brought to the club “the famous Jamaican nursing standards of ultimate professionalism, care, and kindness that created a relaxed atmosphere all day”.

Noranda's Vice-President and Country Manager Delroy Dell joined in the commendation to the health teams and thanked them for the contribution to the national vaccination campaign.

And he hailed people who took the jab. “By taking the vaccine you have encouraged others to come forward and increase the vaccination rate among Jamaicans,” said Dell.