Norman Hinds committed to humanitarian work

THE lack of basic necessities of life had an influence on Norman Hinds, president elect for JN Circle, Morant Bay, so much so that later in life he formed his own foundation which now provides assistance to persons in need in the parish.

Established in 2019, the Norman Hinds Foundation has initiated back-to-school treats and provided care packages to senior citizens, among other initiatives.

“My children love to give back to people and because of how I was brought up by my great-grandmother, I learnt to give out of what I have to others,” he explained.

Hinds, who grew up Duhaney Pen in Springfield, St Thomas, and is also associate pastor of Bethany Church of God in Christ, said he lives by the motto of the foundation which states 'A life spent giving is a life worth living'.

“I didn't have the luxury, like so many other persons, and persons have invested in me, and I see it as an opportunity to give to others to make them more comfortable in life — and that is why we started the foundation,” he said.

Hinds, who was elected recently as president of JN Circle, Morant Bay, intends to carry on his humanitarian activities in the JN Circle.

Two of the projects which he said the JN Circle Morant Bay chapter will be initiating are the installation of lights at the York Sports Complex and the completion of water sanitisation stations at some schools that have been identified in the parish.

The sales representative at Barco Caribbean Ltd said he is driven by a commitment he made to the Lord after his life was saved following a major motor vehicle accident.

“In 2012 I met in one of the worst accidents of my life. I was on my way to church on Christmas morning when I met in an accident. I saw that accident as a second chance in life because I have seen other persons who met in minor accidents and didn't come out alive,” he said.

Hinds informed that the diagnosis after the accident was not good, to the point where the doctors told him he would be unable to drive again or go to the bathroom unassisted. He was later scheduled to do a surgery that would cost $2.5 million.

“A message came to my church members that we should do a 50-day fasting but we don't normally do 50 days, we do 40 days fasting, with each member doing at least seven days. It was, however, a misinformation, but it was divine prophecy from God for me and I started to take on the fasting.

I did 18 days' fasting. I prayed and trusted in God. They say I wouldn't walk again but I was healed. I still have complications, but I'm doing much better than before,” he said.

JN Circle is a network of JN members and customers who are empowered to work together to improve their communities. The JN Circle has local chapters which are attached to townships and parishes and which are mentored by employees across the JN network.