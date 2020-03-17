Norman Manley International Airport remains operational

Norman Manley International Airport remains operationalTuesday, March 17, 2020
|
PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL)—operator of the Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica—says the Airport remains operational and will continue facilitating the transit of passengers.
“As the COVID-19 threat to Jamaica remains under assessment by the authorities it is possible that further travel restrictions may be implemented by the Government,” PACKAL noted.
PACKAL added: “Members of the travelling public are therefore advised to make contact with their airlines and to monitor official news channels for accurate and up to date information.
“The airports provide an essential service and PACKAL is committed to ensuring the facilitation of aviation at the critical gateway of the Norman Manley International Airport.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy