Norman Manley International Airport remains operational

PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL)—operator of the Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, Jamaica—says the Airport remains operational and will continue facilitating the transit of passengers.

“As the COVID-19 threat to Jamaica remains under assessment by the authorities it is possible that further travel restrictions may be implemented by the Government,” PACKAL noted.

PACKAL added: “Members of the travelling public are therefore advised to make contact with their airlines and to monitor official news channels for accurate and up to date information.

“The airports provide an essential service and PACKAL is committed to ensuring the facilitation of aviation at the critical gateway of the Norman Manley International Airport.”