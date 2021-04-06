North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics

COVID-19 fears have forced North Korea to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. It is now the first country to withdraw from the Olympics Games and has thwarted hopes that the global sporting event could provide a forum to engage the regime.

North’s Korea’s national Olympic Committee decided at a March 25 meeting that its delegation would skip the Olympics “in order to protect our athletes from the global health crisis caused by the malicious virus infection,” according to Sports in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, a government-run website.

This will be the first Summer Olympics that the North has missed since 1988, when they were held in Seoul, the South Korean capital.