Norway’s prime minister fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions

Norway’s prime minister fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictionsFriday, April 09, 2021
This is what you call accountability, BUZZ Fam!
Norwegian police have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules. Guess what she did? Organised a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.
The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,352), police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference.
The prime minister hosted a birthday party with 13 people in attendance although her government had implemented a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
She has apologized for breaking the rule.
“Though the law is the same for all, all are not equal in front of the law,” said Saeverud, justifying the fine. “It is therefore correct to issue a fine in order to uphold the general public’s trust in the rules on social restrictions,” he said.
According to Reuters police said Solberg and her husband, Sindre Finnes, made the decision together to hold a celebration and picked the restaurant, with Finnes taking care of the practical arrangements.
Though police said he had broken the law as well, he was not fined. The restaurant where the celebration took place was also found to have violated the law but it was not fined.
“Solberg is the country’s leader and she has been at the forefront of the restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus,” said Saeverud.
