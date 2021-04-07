Norwegian Cruise Lines to resume cruising out of Jamaica in August

Norwegian Cruise Lines have announced they plan to return to the sea in August and Jamaica is among the countries to benefit from this resumption.This comes following news that the entity is lobbying the the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to lift the conditional sailing orders now in place for American ports.

In light of this they indicate that Montego Bay and other spaces will be used as home ports and in the case of Jamaica, a seven day five port excursion is on the cards across the Caribbean. The cruise is expected to start in Montego Bay, travel to Belize continue on to Honduras and Mexico and then return to Ocho Rios.

One of the newest ship in the fleet, the Norwegian Joy is set to be the vessel chosen to get things going on August 7 in Montego Bay. It is expected that the ship will operate at 60% capacity initially and then increase this as it goes along.

It is also expected to be able to travel on the ships both crew and passengers alike will have to be tested and vaccinated before boarding and this practice will continue until October 31 when a review will be done.

This is certain to be a major boost for the local and Caribbean tourism as a whole which has taken a major blow since the advent of the Coronavirus. Another ship, the Norwegian Gem is set to start sailing out of the Dominican Republic in a week after the one out of Montego Bay should things work out.