NOT FOR SALE: Transport minister dismisses rumours JUTC being sold to China

Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague has dismissed rumours that the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is up for sale to Chinese Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

“I wish to clarify that the JUTC is not for sale, lease or any form of divestment. While Jamaica maintains a good relationship with China, no such deal has been brought before me and no such deal would be considered. The JUTC is a Jamaican company and I have every intention for it to remain that way,” Montague said.

The Minister was delivering a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 21).

He noted that no private-sector entity could undertake the critical role being played by the JUTC during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I, therefore, urge the persons who are behind this malicious act to desist from spreading fake news and evoking panic in our people,” Montague said.

He pointed out that a series of fake news is showing up on social media platforms, such as the JUTC sale, the so-called plane crash in Clarendon and that the JUTC has increased fares. “At this time, all our energies should be focused on battling this virus so the country may recover quickly. We’re all in this together and it is only by a joint effort that we can win this fight against COVID-19,” Montague said.