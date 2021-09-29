Not my name
Man who didn't return to cruise ship denies he's fugitive wanted by US MarshalsWednesday, September 29, 2021
BY DONICKA ROBINSON
OCHO RIOS, St Ann — An American man who US Marshals have alleged is a wanted fugitive by the name of Garfield Anthony Michael Sewell yesterday insisted that his name is Eric Lott and he had simply missed his return cruise to the US.
Hauled before the St Ann Parish Court to answer to charges of breaching Jamaica's Immigration Act, the man told the court that he had intended to return to the United States but got distracted by a female friend. After spending time with her, he said, he thought it was too late to make the ship. He told the court he has been staying with her since.
The allegations are that Sewell, whom US Marshals believe is using the name Lott, entered the country on a cruise ship which docked at the Ocho Rios Pier on September 13. He failed to return to the vessel which was scheduled to leave the island at 4:00 pm the same day. A missing person report was filed with the Ocho Rios police.
Last Saturday he was arrested during an operation conducted by the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team on Main Street in Brown's Town, St Ann. He was charged with breaching the Immigration Act by overstaying his time allowed in the country.
According to the St Ann police, US Marshals have confirmed that 29-year-old Garfield Anthony Michael Sewell from Douglasville, Georgia, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in Georgia.
In court yesterday Lott demanded an attorney and was granted the services of attorney-at-law Nathan Geddes Morrison. Lott was remanded and will return to court on October 5.
