Not on our dime! T&T bans Gov’t Christmas parties

Christmas

is a month away and Trinidad and Tobago’s government is already letting citizens

know it’s not business as usual.

The Government yesterday announced a ban on Christmas parties within the public sector, going a step further and appealing to private companies to do the same.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, speaking at a press conference, said “There is to be no State sponsored or Christmas party in the public sector.” He noted that the order would affect those who supply such events but added “this is to curb the spread of the virus”.

Rowley also said he’s aware many villas in Tobago are fully booked for the festive season and will not prevent citizens in Trinidad from travelling there for the period but implored that COVID-19 measures and protocols be followed.

The coronavirus has infected more than 5,000 people in the twin-island republic and killed 113.