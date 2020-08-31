Not over yet? Ousted president David Granger files election petition in Guyana

There is more drama in the Guyanese democratic process, as the opposition coalition, A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), filed an election petition on Monday morning, August 31.

According to the petition, the APNU+AFC is challenging the results of the Monday, March 2 General and Regional elections—following a national recount of ballots, which saw the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) emerging victorious.

Former President David Granger was at court as the petition was lodged in the capital Georgetown. Granger was also joined by presumptive Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon, other senior APNU+AFC leaders as well as a throng of party supporters.

In a statement to members of the media, Granger effectively challenged the legitimacy of the election report, while noting that the petition outlines several abnormalities including the “validity of election process and declaration”.

The March 2, 2020 elections were knowingly riddle with many fraudulent anomalies, and we cannot afford to sacrifice our…Posted by APNUAFC on Monday, August 31, 2020

“There are several anomalies and irregularities… The APNU+AFC is convinced that if true considerations were given to these irregularities it would be shown that the declaration issued on [August 2] is incorrect and invalid,” Granger said.

Continuing with a five-month-long contention, the opposition coalition claims the results of the polls were not credible owing to what they say were the numerous irregularities uncovered during the recount.

Petition applicants Claudette Thorne and Heston Raymond Bostwick want the court to determine among other questions whether the elections have been lawfully conducted or whether the results have been, or may have been affected by any unlawful act or omission and in consequence thereof, whether the seats in the National Assembly have been lawfully allocated.

“The recount itself, the evidence of the recount which found its way into the [election] report from the Chief Elections Officer in all 10 electoral districts, particularly district four and the lower east coast, where you had 49 boxed with over 11,000 ballots stuffed without any statutory document…that is just one incident you need to show these elections are fraudulent,” Bostwick told journalists.

Bostwick also brought up reported instances of dead persons casting votes, as well as allegations of non-Guyanese being included in the count in the opposition’s petition.