Not over yet? Ousted president David Granger files election petition in Guyana

Not over yet? Ousted president David Granger files election petition in GuyanaMonday, August 31, 2020
|
There is more drama in the Guyanese democratic process, as the opposition coalition, A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), filed an election petition on Monday morning, August 31.
According to the petition, the APNU+AFC is challenging the results of the Monday, March 2 General and Regional elections—following a national recount of ballots, which saw the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) emerging victorious.
Former President David Granger was at court as the petition was lodged in the capital Georgetown. Granger was also joined by presumptive Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon, other senior APNU+AFC leaders as well as a throng of party supporters.
In a statement to members of the media, Granger effectively challenged the legitimacy of the election report, while noting that the petition outlines several abnormalities including the “validity of election process and declaration”.
“There are several anomalies and irregularities… The APNU+AFC is convinced that if true considerations were given to these irregularities it would be shown that the declaration issued on [August 2] is incorrect and invalid,” Granger said.
Continuing with a five-month-long contention, the opposition coalition claims the results of the polls were not credible owing to what they say were the numerous irregularities uncovered during the recount.
Petition applicants Claudette Thorne and Heston Raymond Bostwick want the court to determine among other questions whether the elections have been lawfully conducted or whether the results have been, or may have been affected by any unlawful act or omission and in consequence thereof, whether the seats in the National Assembly have been lawfully allocated.
“The recount itself, the evidence of the recount which found its way into the [election] report from the Chief Elections Officer in all 10 electoral districts, particularly district four and the lower east coast, where you had 49 boxed with over 11,000 ballots stuffed without any statutory document…that is just one incident you need to show these elections are fraudulent,” Bostwick told journalists.
Bostwick also brought up reported instances of dead persons casting votes, as well as allegations of non-Guyanese being included in the count in the opposition’s petition.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy