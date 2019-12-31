Not so fast! Opposition challenging results of December 6 general election in Dominica

Lawyers representing the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) have

filed petitions challenging the results in 10 constituencies that were won by

the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) in the December 6 general election.

The UWP, which had been trounced 18-3 at the polls, had earlier indicated that it would have challenged the election results that regional and international observer teams had said reflected the will of the Dominican voter.

According to the petitions, the UWP are contesting the results in the Roseau South, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Mahaut, St Josep, Kalinago Territory, Morne Juane, La Plaine, Castle Bruce and the Wesley constituencies.

Working with legal team

Earlier this month, UWP leader, Lennox Linton, one of three party members to win seats in the election, told a UWP thank you rally “one of the plans on which we are moving forward is a court challenge and we are in the process now of assembling the evidence working with our legal team, but our struggle, our protest action for rights in Dominica must continue.

“The protest is very simple, electoral reform and fresh elections,” he said, insisting nonetheless that the three seats won by the party in the elections were done free and fair and within the constitutional laws of the island.

Linton said the three elected UWP candidates would take their seats in the 21-member Parliament when it convenes following the general election.